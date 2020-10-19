Today turned out warmer than we expected due to more sunshine. It’s been a very nice fall day with high temps above normal. Expect partly cloudy skies this evening and overnight with typical lows in the 40s.
The big picture shows a cooling trend beginning tomorrow, but we don’t see much rain over the next week. We’ll be seeing increasingly chilly air drop south out of Canada tomorrow through Sunday. Tomorrow we’ll be partly cloudy, with just a shower or two passing overhead during the daylight hours. Those showers could drop the first snow dusting on highways over Cascade passes tomorrow evening. With clearing skies tomorrow night, some outlying areas may see the first frost of the season Thursday morning.
I only see one wet weather system passing by this week and that will be Friday afternoon/evening. At that point we may see several inches of snow in the Cascade passes. Expect snow on roads up there Saturday morning.
This weekend will feature that classic crisp/sunny/breezy weather we often associate with autumn. Enjoy!