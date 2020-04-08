Friday, April 10th, 2:45 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s a mostly clear start to our Friday around the Portland/Vancouver metro area, but clouds are building back up along the coast. I suspect some of those clouds will push inland later this morning, but I don’t think it will turn completely cloudy. High temperatures will only climb into the low 60s for the areas that see more clouds, and probably the mid 60s for those that see more sunshine. It will be noticeably cooler than our 75 degree temperature we posted at PDX Thursday, but it will still be quite comfortable outside.
Expect to wake up to more cloud cover Saturday morning, but that should give way to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Onshore flow (wind from the coast to the interior valleys) should usher in slightly cooler air, so highs will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.
High pressure will re-establish itself by Sunday, and temperatures should quickly rebound back into the upper 60s & low 70s. And to echo some of our other meteorologists, I don’t see much rain coming over the next 7-10 days.
Have a great Friday!