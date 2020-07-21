It was another warm one day inland, as of 4p we are at 88 degrees at PDX. We’ll slowly feel the cooler, ocean air move throughout our westside valleys tonight. Temperatures through the next 2 days will be much cooler. Cloud cover will develop overnight tonight and will linger during the morning hours. That should turn to afternoon sunshine. Highs tomorrow will be right around 80 degrees. Thursday will be even cooler, with the chance of patchy morning drizzle. We expect highs to be in the mid 70s by afternoon.
Both Friday and Saturday will be comfortable, with a few morning clouds, but ample afternoon sunshine. Temperatures really start to warm up as we head into Sunday and beyond. Models are indicating that a thermal trough will develop early next week… giving us several days of temps in the low to mid 90s. We’re watching that closely here as we head into the next 7-10 days, but this could be our first heat wave of the season. Aside from some drizzle Thursday morning, there are no real rain chances here for the next week. Enjoy the cooler weather, as we do heat up by Sunday and beyond.