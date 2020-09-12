It’s a very smoky and foggy morning across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Glancing around the region, most monitoring stations are reporting unhealthy to hazardous air quality, even east of the Cascades. This means we should not be outdoors without the proper masks (masks that filter tiny particulate matter floating in the air). Similar to Saturday, expect a very slow warm up, with highs only topping out in the 60s and low 70s.
When will this thick layer of smoke clear out? We should get a bit of relief along the coast late today, but will probably have to wait until Monday to really see improvements in the interior valleys. The National Weather Service explained it nicely this morning. Imagine the Willamette Valley as a bath tub. We need something to push the water out of the bath tub; in this case, the water is wildfire smoke. The wind has been far too light to force smoke out of the region. Late today and Monday, wind above the valley will force smoke northeast. There will also be a slight breeze in the lower elevations to mix the air out a bit. Long story short: expect minor improvements late tonight through Monday.
We have some good chances for rain this week too. Initially, showers will push through Monday night and Tuesday. Toward the end of the week is when the real soakers should arrive.
Be safe out there.