Well, it’s been a gross day weatherwise across the region; I think most of us would agree. Thick fire smoke covers all low elevation spots along the West Coast. The good news is that wind is pushing new fire smoke in the Cascades farther away from us. The bad news is we have very little wind movement in the lowlands to get rid of what is stuck here and it’s going to be slow to move out. I do think Monday will be slightly better, but we’ll probably just go from HAZARDOUS air to UNHEALTHY or something along that line. The coastline still looks best for more reasonable and cleaner air.
Otherwise we’ll likely see less fog tonight since we’ll have more cloud cover overhead. But visibility will still be low for the Monday morning commute. More yucky stuff. Clouds/smoke should break up to a few peeks at the sunshine in the afternoon, so we’ll aim for a slightly warmer day, closer to normal.
A weather system moves inland Tuesday, but almost all showers/rain will be from I-5 westward toward the coast. Still, more air movement = good for getting rid of a bit more smoke. Little or no rain will fall over the fires so they will keep going up in the mountains.
A wetter/cooler system arrives late Thursday or Friday.
To sum up the smoke situation: tomorrow will see a little improvement, but we will still see smoke at times through Thursday.