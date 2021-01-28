Thursday, January 28th, 3:00 A.M.
Good morning!
Scattered showers are passing through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington early this A.M., but should taper off heading into sunrise. Expect a mainly dry but mostly cloudy day across the region with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Our skies will partially clear out tonight, bringing a chance for patchy fog and low clouds. Friday should stay mainly dry until the evening. Expect a round of moderate rain showers Friday night and Saturday morning. A few leftover showers will be possible during the day Saturday, but it shouldn’t be terribly wet.
Sunday and at least part of Monday will feature soaking rain. It looks like we have a weak atmospheric river setting up, which will bump our daytime temperatures closer to 50 degrees, and push snow levels to about 4,000 feet or so. Rain should peter out around Tuesday.
By midweek, an expansive ridge of high pressure will start to build across the eastern Pacific and the West Coast. This will almost certainly dry us out for a few days, but a breezy (and chilly) east wind may ensue. Stay tuned!