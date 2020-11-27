Saturday, November 28th, 5:00 P.M.
It’s been a gloomy day over Portland as a weak cold front died a slow death overhead. That left us with the light morning showers and lots of cloud cover. I don’t expect any rain through Sunday, but lots of moisture lingering means skies remain cloudy through Sunday morning. I wouldn’t be surprised to see spots of morning fog too. Eventually some drier air blowing out of the Gorge should give us a nice & sunny Sunday afternoon. The coastline and Cascades should be sunny all day.
One more weak system moves inland Sunday night and early Monday. Most of the rain falls during the nighttime leaving us with a few leftover showers Monday morning, then a dry afternoon.
Tuesday and beyond an area of strong high pressure along the West Coast keeps us dry. By Wednesday a strong east wind will be blowing out of the Gorge and it’ll feel chilly, evening under sunny skies