Monday, January 25th, 3:15 P.M.
We have one more “close call” with snow late tomorrow afternoon & evening, then continued cool and wet through the first few days of February. For this evening through tomorrow morning, lots of clouds, but mainly dry. Low temps drop to around freezing, but most roads are dry so not an issue for the morning commute.
Tomorrow will be dry through early afternoon, with a gusty east wind picking up after noon. Temperatures reach the lower 40s
TUESDAY AFTERNOON & EVENING HIGHLIGHTS
- THE VAST MAJORITY OF THE METRO AREA & LOWLANDS WILL NOT SEE STICKING SNOW TOMORROW P.M.
- Where the precipitation is heavier (far west metro up against Coast Range) we see a decent chance for at least a dusting. That’s anywhere west of Hillsboro or North Plains. It’s possible Forest Grove, Banks, Chehalem Mtn. pick up more than a trace. Timing is 4pm-10pm.
- We think there won’t be enough precipitation and/or temperatures won’t be cold enough for sticking snow (or even in the air) for just about all other areas.
- Whatever happens will be done by midnight and then it’s back to light showers for Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s
Beyond Wednesday, a cool and wet weather pattern continues into the early days of February with sticking snow generally remaining above 1,500’. Lots of snow in the Cascades…it’s makeup time!