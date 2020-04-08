Wednesday, April 8th, 3:55 P.M.
What a day! High temps will make it into the low 70s for the first time since early October.
High pressure remains overhead Thursday and temps will be even warmer, with highs in the mid 70s and lots of sunshine.
Onshore flow will bring in more clouds and cooler air Friday morning and those cooler temps will linger through Saturday. We have a slight chance of some drizzle or light sprinkles Saturday, but for now, we’re calling it mainly dry.
The forecast has improved for Easter Sunday and early next week. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
The next chance for rain won’t be until the middle of next week.
Enjoy this beautiful weather… safely, of course.