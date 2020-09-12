Monday, September 14th, 4:20 A.M.
Dense fog advisory until 2 p.m. We should see at least a little improvement in air quality this afternoon with some clearing of the smoke late in the day with a high of 75. Showers likely from time to time tomorrow, high of 72. Mostly sunny Wednesday, high of 82. Showers return Thursday afternoon to evening and continue through Friday and Saturday, highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. If you see me, ask me about my paper towels. Sunday, partly cloudy with a high of 72.