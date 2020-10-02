Good morning!
Fog is quickly forming across the metro area, and will likely expand across other parts of the Willamette Valley & interior Washington. Low clouds and fog are also blanketing the coast this morning. The interior valleys will see a gradual clearing like we did Thursday with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s. An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect through Monday evening due to lack of wind across the region. It’s possible air quality deteriorates a bit, not just because wildfire smoke is drifting overhead, but also due to other particles building in our air (from cars, fireplaces, etc.). Air quality this morning is about where it was on Thursday, with most of us in the good to moderate categories. Expect more hazy sunshine today.
Slightly cooler conditions are anticipated this weekend as high pressure breaks down. In fact, it will probably turn much cloudier Sunday, dropping temperatures 3-7 degrees. Expect a bit of a warming trend through midweek of next week with highs returning to the mid to upper 70s.
When is our next big rain anticipated across the Pacific Northwest? Our forecast models are all in general agreement that conditions will turn wet by about Friday and Saturday of next week. Until then, dry weather will prevail.
Happy Friday!