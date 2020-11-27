Sunday, November 29th, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
Fog has returned to most of the Willamette Valley, and will likely stick around through midday. The exception to this will be near the mouth of the Columbia River Gorge, where a developing east wind will mix out the air (and clear out the fog earlier). Some locations will see sunshine all day long, including the coast, the Cascades, central & eastern Oregon and spots near the Gorge. However, it wouldn’t surprise me if wind-sheltered spots in the central Willamette Valley get stuck in the fog through mid afternoon. Temperatures in the Portland/Vancouver metro area should max out in the low 50s. Get outside and enjoy that sunshine!
Late tonight, a cold front will push clouds overhead, and showers will arrive around midnight. Showers will peter out between Monday late morning and early afternoon. We’ll experience a drier afternoon under partly cloudy skies with high temperatures around 50 degrees. It’s possible we see a few areas of fog by Tuesday morning, but a strengthening east wind will be the kryptonite to the fog. Offshore wind will dry out our air and limit the fog for two to three mornings. Expect to see multiple afternoons of sunshine and dry weather. When you factor in the wind though, it’ll feel pretty chilly outside. High temps will range between the mid to upper 40s, with overnight lows in 20s and 30s.
Have a great Sunday!