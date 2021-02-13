Sunday, February 14th, 4:00 P.M.
Portland has finally made it up to 32 degrees! We’ve been below freezing in the city since late Thursday when that cold east wind first arrived.
The cold airmass over us is thinning quite a bit and that means only some parts of the metro area will get freezing rain tonight. The areas closest to the Columbia River Gorge and the West Hills. All the rest of us will remain at/above freezing all night as steady rain arrives. Expect a wet night regardless of the temperature in your neighborhood. In the freezing rain areas, I see ¼” to ¾” additional ice glazing which should bring down some branches and power lines.
Deeper into the Gorge (east of Multnomah Falls), the cold air is thicker so precipitation will continue as snow tonight…another 6-10” will fall. That’s on top of the 15-25” that has already piled up! One last surge of strong east wind blows through the Gorge tonight, gusts 60-70 mph are likely until around sunrise.
A “warm” south wind arrives between 4-10am all across the metro area as the east wind stops blowing through the Gorge. At that point we suddenly have “normal” western OR/WA weather; Monday will be a showery and mild day.
The next 7 days remain wet & a little cooler than average for late February; plenty of snow will continue to pile up in the Cascades. We expect two feet of new snow in the next two days up there!