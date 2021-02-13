Sunday, February 14th, 4:30 A.M.
Good morning!
A mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is falling across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Most of the snow is confined to the northern tier of the metro area, extending northward and eastward. Freezing rain is effecting the central and southern portions of the metro area. Meanwhile, rain showers are mostly falling along the coast & the central Willamette Valley. Winter travel conditions are still in place for many of us, especially the farther north and east you’re located. However, temperatures will gradually climb to about 33 degrees or so near the airport, so it’s possible we see a bit of thawing. Roads will especially turn wet south of a line from Newberg to Wilsonville and Molalla. There’s an Ice Storm Warning in place for the metro area, but the main locations that will be affected by this will be areas from I-205 eastward due to colder air in place from the Gorge. Up to a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation will be possible this afternoon and evening. It shouldn’t be a huge deal though because most of our roads are already covered in a mixed layer of ice & packed snow.
Steady precipitation will transition to scattered showers as we head into Monday. Around that time, a southerly wind will kick in. This will warm our temperatures into the 40s around the metro area. So Monday will be the day when we really start to see the snow & ice melt away. Showery weather will carry into Tuesday. Expect highs to gradually climb into the upper 40s and low 50s by midweek.
Even though the worst of the weather is behind us, please make sure to use caution on our area roads.
Have a great Sunday!