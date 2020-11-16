Tuesday, November 17th, 4:30 P.M.
It was a windy morning along the Oregon Coast and breezy in the Portland area and central valley. Winds have died down considerably this evening, but remains breezy in a few spots. High temps made it into the upper 50s in many spots around the Portland metro area.
Frequent showers continue tonight through Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon also brings a chance of thunderstorms. High temps will be cooler, topping out in the low 50s.
After a few lingering showers on Thursday, the Portland metro area will get a break from the rain with mainly dry conditions Friday morning through Sunday afternoon.
Showers return sometime Sunday afternoon or evening with wet conditions returning early next work week.