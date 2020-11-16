Tuesday, November 17th, 4:30 P.M. 

It was a windy morning along the Oregon Coast and breezy in the Portland area and central valley. Winds have died down considerably this evening, but remains breezy in a few spots. High temps made it into the upper 50s in many spots around the Portland metro area.

Frequent showers continue tonight through Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon also brings a chance of thunderstorms. High temps will be cooler, topping out in the low 50s.

After a few lingering showers on Thursday, the Portland metro area will get a break from the rain with mainly dry conditions Friday morning through Sunday afternoon.

Showers return sometime Sunday afternoon or evening with wet conditions returning early next work week.

Tags

Recommended for you