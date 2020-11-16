Wednesday, November 18th, 4:20 A.M.
We are off to a rainy start this morning, look for it to break apart this afternoon with more hit and miss showers, however some of those hits could cause some isolated thunderstorms, with a high of 52 degrees. Showers and a few sun breaks for tomorrow, high of 50. Most of Friday and Saturday should be dry with partly cloudy skies and a high of 52. Rain will return by Sunday afternoon and continue at times though Tuesday with highs close to 50 degrees. Snow levels today will be around 4,000' feet, so we could see some snow at times at the mountain passes and 4 to 7 inches of new snow at the ski resorts.