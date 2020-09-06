It’s another warm and sunny early September day, with temperatures in the 80s across the Portland metro area this afternoon. Tonight will be mainly clear across the state, with only the coastline under some cloud cover tomorrow morning.
EAST WIND EVENT STARTS MONDAY EVENING
A potentially historic east wind event will impact SW Washington and NW Oregon Monday evening and Tuesday. This kind of wind storm is more common in the winter, but because it’s happening at the tail end of summer, it will be bringing potentially damaging winds and extreme fire danger. This is a very rare setup in the early fall when the forests are in their driest conditions of the year.
Expect wind gusts to start picking up around 3:00-7:00 PM tomorrow, strengthening after the sun goes down. The wind will stay at its strongest through Tuesday morning and slowly become calmer through the evening. Power outages and downed trees and power lines are possible, especially in and near the west end of the Columbia River Gorge and in the Cascade foothills.
For Portland and the surrounding areas away from the gorge, expect sustained winds tomorrow night between 15-25 mph, with gusts between 30-45 mph.
The NWS has issued a High Wind Warning for the Coast Range and The Cascades (including the foothills). There, we could see winds sustained 20-35 mph, with gusts 50-60 mph (even stronger gusts up to 75 mph in the higher, more exposed areas). A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Cascades and every county on the west side of the Cascades. Relative humidity will plummet as the hot, dry air makes its way down the slopes of the Cascades. Fires could spread rapidly in these situations.
The coast will see temps soar to between 85-100° on Tuesday, with the hottest areas being the central Oregon Coast (Lincoln City, Newport, etc.) as offshore flow continues.
The wind will remain breezy, but much calmer on Wednesday. Thursday will be our hottest day of the next seven and we will stay relatively warm through next weekend.