Another warm one today west of the Cascades, but about ten degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon! So, a little bit of relief, but lots of sun is with us this afternoon and evening. Temperatures overnight stay mild, we’ll end up around 60 here in Portland. Temperatures will warm up just a little here as we head into the next few afternoons. Expect highs to be in the low 90s the next two afternoons. A long cry from triple digits, but still hot for Portland standards. Clouds will develop closer to the weekend, but we’ll still see ample sunshine. It will be a bit cooler by Friday and the weekend.
Temperatures east of the Cascades and the east side of the Gorge really heat up through the next 48 hours. An excessive heat warning is in place for these locations for Wednesday and Thursday. While our westside valleys get a little bit of a break from the heat, the east side will be heating up. Red flag warnings are still posted for Eastern & Central Oregon through today. Dry weather sticks around for about the next week or so.
Our latest models do bring in some smoke from Southern Oregon / Northern California especially on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. If you notice the skies are hazy, that is likely why. Most of the smoke looks to move into Central Oregon and we could catch some of that smoke west of the Cascades. We’ll continue to monitor air quality as well.
No big changes in the forecast, things stay relatively stable with no big storm systems moving our way for the next 7-10 days.