Good morning!
We’re kicking off our Sunday under mostly clear skies. High pressure is building back in, so temperatures will soar this afternoon into the mid to upper 80s. Expect a northerly wind today, but a wind shift will bring big changes by Monday.
An abnormally strong east wind (for this time of year) is forecast to set up on Labor Day. Expect sustained winds of 20-30 mph with wind gusts in the 30-40+ mph range. It will likely be gustier around the mouth of the Columbia River Gorge. This east wind will carry westward toward the coast, so a big warm up is coming Monday and Tuesday for our coastal communities. In addition, our air will dry out significantly. Combine the dry, warm air with gusty wind, and the result is very high fire danger. The National Weather Service has upgraded our Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning to highlight this hazard. At the same time, colder air will attempt to surge through the Gorge Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures should be a bit cooler Tuesday (west of the Cascades), and much cooler across central & eastern Oregon.
The wind will let up Wednesday into Thursday, but the heat will continue into the end of the week. A slight cooling trend is expected by next weekend as high pressure shifts focus.
Have a great Sunday!