Wednesday, Nov. 10th, 3:00 P.M.
A mainly sunny morning quickly turned cloudy this afternoon and we had a dry day! But a Pacific weather system moves inland tonight with the first rain arriving within the next 2 hours. Expect a real soaker overnight with up to an inch of rain in the metro area and 2-3” in the mountains around us. A warm southerly breeze pushes temperatures up around 60 (or beyond) all day tomorrow and the rain will taper off quite a bit midday and beyond.
Steadier rain returns tomorrow night through Friday morning, turning much lighter midday through evening on Friday. During this time, we could see another inch of rain in the metro area with another 3-5” in the mountains around us.
TO SUMMARIZE
- A FLOOD WATCH IS UP FOR THE REGION FOR POSSIBLE LOCALIZED FLOODING, Not a warning but a watch
- Big rivers are unlikely to flood with these rain totals and short duration of heavy rain
- Expect lots of water ponding on roads & low spots for Thursday & Friday morning commutes, but not so much the rest of each day.
We dry out most of Saturday and Sunday, then a cooler weather system drops in Monday.
There’s no sign of stormy weather, significant Cascade snow, or low elevation cold/snow in the next 7-10 days