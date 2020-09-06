A smoky haze moved into the metro area this afternoon along with a gusty easterly wind. That is mainly dust and smoke from wildfires burning in central and eastern Washington. Wind will continue to increase in intensity over the next few hours and stay strong tonight and tomorrow morning.
EAST WIND DETAILS
The east wind will be at its strongest tonight and Tuesday morning. Portland will see sustained winds between 15-25 mph, with gusts 30-45 mph. Wind gusts could be stronger close to the Columbia River Gorge and in exposed areas of the West Hills. The coast will see similar wind speeds. We could see damaging wind in the Cascade foothills with gusts in the 60-80 mph range. We expect to see some power outages tonight, especially on the east side of the metro area.
Tuesday afternoon and evening, the wind will start to slowly back off, but it will remain breezy at times through Wednesday. The bottom line is that we are in critical fire danger the next few days. Fires were spread very quickly with the wind in these extremely dry conditions.
Tomorrow will be a hot day on the Oregon Coast. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s on the central Oregon coast Tuesday with a gusty east wind (Newport, Lincoln City, etc.). For Portland, hot and dry weather continues through the end of the week. We expect this wildfire smoke to stick around for a few days as well.