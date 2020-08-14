It’s a warm start to our Sunday due to a hot afternoon on Saturday. Our official high temperature was 99 degrees at PDX, one degree shy of the record for August 15th. Temperatures only managed to fall into the 60s and low 70s around the metro area. We’re getting a head start on the heating today, and it will warm up quickly like Saturday. Expect high temperatures to top out right around 100 degrees. There’s an off chance we see a rogue shower or storm around the northern Willamette Valley. The best chances for late day storms still looks to be along and east of the Cascades. Unfortunately, any storms that get going will bring a lightning threat and not much rainfall. Red Flag Warnings are still posted due to the ongoing fire threat (low humidity, hot air, dry vegetation, lightning potential).
The ridge of high pressure bringing the heat to the Pacific Northwest will inch its way southeast this upcoming week. Expect a slow cooling trend, with highs in the 90s Monday and Tuesday, and the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday.
Some of our forecast models are hinting at a chance of showers toward the end of the workweek. I’ve made mention of that in the 7 day forecast. At the very least, increasing cloud cover and strengthening onshore flow should provide a bit of relief from the heat. Highs should drop back into the low to mid 80s by Friday and Saturday.
Stay cool out there!