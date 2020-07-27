Good morning!
It’s a cool start to our Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the metro area. Similar to Tuesday, expect to see a mostly sunny day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The interior valleys will top out in the low to mid 90s (a few degrees warmer than yesterday). There are three moderately large fires burning in central Oregon, and it’s likely we’ll see a bit of a haze in the air as far north as Portland & Vancouver. As of 3:00 A.M. this morning, air quality is good around the Willamette Valley, but that could change later today. Additionally, Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for much of central and eastern Oregon.
We’ll experience another hot day on Thursday around the Willamette Valley, perhaps a degree or two warmer than today. By the end of the week, an area of low pressure over the northeast Pacific will help strengthen our onshore flow. High temperatures will fall back into the 80s Friday through Sunday. There’s even a shot we drop into the upper 70s by Monday.
I’m still not seeing any significant rain coming anytime soon. We’ll end July on a pretty dry note, and same goes for the start of August.
Have a great Wednesday!