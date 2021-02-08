Monday, February 8th, 3:45 P.M.
It has been a cloudy, but dry day across the metro area. Skies will clear tonight, dropping temps below freezing by early tomorrow morning in most cities across the state.
Tuesday will be a very nice day with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday we will cloud up again with a chance for some light showers the second half of the day.
WINTER WEATHER UPDATE
The first half of Thursday will likely be too warm for any snow or freezing rain. We don’t expect any winter weather impacts (ice or snow) until late Thursday/early Friday. Late Thursday through Saturday night looks to be our sweet spot for potential snowfall in the metro area.
As long as cold air is in place and the moisture arrives, late Thursday we could see a change from rain to snow for most of the Portland metro area. Right now, Friday and Saturday look cold enough for snow as well. This could be a significant snowstorm if the cold air arrives and the precipitation stays aimed at the metro area.
There’s also a decent chance there is going to be freezing rain somewhere along the edge of cold air. That could happen either somewhere in metro area down in the Willamette Valley, all dependent on depth of cold and how far it pushes south. In mid-February it's tough to get frozen roads via freezing rain during the daytime. There is too much sun energy down on that clear pavement, even under cloudy skies.
Keep in mind, a lot can still change between now and Thursday. The weather models are still coming together on a lot of this. We still don’t know how much snow we are going to get and where west of the Cascades, so stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer to the end of the week.