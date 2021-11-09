Tuesday, Nov. 9th, 3:30 P.M.
Showers continue to roam around the region this evening. We’ve seen a mix of sun and showers throughout the day along with cooler temperatures. Showers die down this evening, but won’t completely go away under cloudy skies. There will not be any frost or fog tonight.
Most of the daylight hours will be dry tomorrow, although we’ll still see mainly gray skies. Steady rain returns by sunset tomorrow, expect a wet commute.
Tomorrow night through Friday an “atmospheric river” or “pineapple express” will be overhead. That’s a stream of warm/subtropical air that sends lots of rain our way. Expect rain much of the time tomorrow night through Friday. It could be heavy rain in some spots and we’ll be watching that closely. At this moment there are no flood watches up for the area, but that could change. The I-5 corridor from Eugene to Longview will see somewhere between 1.50-4.00” rain during this time. We expect DOUBLE that rain in the mountains around us. And it will be all rain since snow levels go way up to 8,000’ and above through Saturday.
Part of the weekend should be dry, mainly Saturday, but a wet weather system will be lingering just north of us Sunday.
There’s no sign of stormy weather, heavy mountain snowfall, or a cold wave in the next 7 days.