Sunday, January 24th, 6:00 P.M.
The steady rain/snow earlier today has given way to scattered light showers. It’s still cold enough in the metro area that anyone could see that rain/snow mix as we go through the night and tomorrow morning. But these are very light showers. A neighborhood somewhere above 1,000’ or so could see a dusting overnight, but that’s about it.
As skies clear a bit tonight, some wet roads COULD freeze or turn frosty. That’s most likely in the western half of the metro area, but could happen anywhere. I don’t expect ice widespread across the region, but anyone out for the morning commute should watch their car temp closely. Otherwise Monday will be partly cloudy with a few light showers.
Another system comes inland Tuesday afternoon and it’s possible we get a mix of rain/snow again. Exactly how low snow sticks will depend on how cold it gets Monday night plus a few other factors. In general this looks similar to what we just saw today; don’t get the sleds out in the lowest elevations of NW Oregon and SW Washington.
A cooler than normal weather pattern continues for the next 7-10 days. Snow levels will remain below the passes and may sometimes dip as low as 1,000’ or so. We are finally beginning to make up for a very warm 1st half of winter!