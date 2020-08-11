Tuesday, August 11th, 3:30 P.M.
After some brief morning clouds, nature’s air conditioner (marine air) kept us cooler this afternoon. High temps will top out in the upper 70s today.
Expect a thicker marine layer tomorrow morning, with some mid and high level clouds in the mix as well. Clouds will likely linger into the afternoon, resulting in our coolest day of the week.
Friday, temps get back into the 80s. This weekend, a strong ridge of high pressure will send temps soaring. Afternoons will be between 95-100° both days.
Temps cool a bit Monday and Tuesday, but still remain hot.