Tuesday, February 16th, 3:30 P.M.
It’s been a decent day for mid-February. Plenty of sunbreaks, a few light showers, and comfortable temperatures. Expect skies to remain cloudy or partly cloudy tonight; we do NOT expect widespread re-freezing of wet roads.
Tomorrow is the only dry day in the next week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and calm wind.
Thursday it’s back to wet and quite a bit cooler. Chilly east wind will be blowing out of the Gorge again, but not cold enough to bring freezing rain into the metro area. Farther east, it’s like the central/eastern Gorge picks up a few inches of snow.
More showers follow the rest of this week and into the weekend. We turn a bit warmer (but still wet), early next week. There’s no sign of lowland snow/ice in the next 10 days.