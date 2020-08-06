Friday, August 7th, 4:00 P.M.
It’s a picture perfect way to end the week! Highs today will make it into the mid to upper 70s, a little below average for this time of year.
Saturday will be cooler and cloudier in the morning. We could also have some drizzle or light showers in spots, with high temps hanging out in the mid 70s.
Sunday and Monday will feel a lot more like summer, with temps soaring back into the mid to upper 80s.
The heat won’t last long. Temps will drop to around 80 degrees through the rest of next week with mostly sunny skies.
Enjoy the weekend!