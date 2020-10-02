Another above average day today as far as temperatures go, we made it to 80 degrees+ in many cities this afternoon. We had another round of fog this morning, but it moved out fairly quickly and we’ve seen sunshine for a good part of this afternoon. More of the same is headed our way for the next few days. We’ll begin with fog tomorrow morning, then more afternoon sunshine. We should break out of the clouds for the coastline as well, and should see a little bit of sun out along the coastline. Sunday’s cloud and fog development looks a little bit thicker. Clouds will likely linger longer on Sunday afternoon, so temperatures will be a little cooler.
Next week poses some nice early October weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look really nice with mostly clear skies and warmer weather. Our next system will bring rain showers by next Friday/Saturday. Models are in a little bit of disagreement on timing, but we will likely see a shower or two Friday, and more widespread rain by Saturday and Sunday. We will definitely see wet weather by next weekend, and likely a drop in temperatures, too. Haze should clear out by Sunday as well.