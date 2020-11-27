Friday, November 27th, 4:00 P.M.
It’s been a nice day in the metro area with just enough dry easterly wind coming out of the Gorge to keep most of us sunny. But fog and low clouds lingered much of the day in Clark county and south of Portland all the way to Eugene; a gloomy Friday in those areas.
We’ve got two weak weather systems providing some rain during the next week. Rain falls tomorrow morning and again Monday. Otherwise I see lots of dry weather. Expect lots of gray tomorrow with light rain early, then a few sunbreaks just before sunset and mainly dry after noon.
Expect morning fog and a partly cloudy afternoon Sunday, that will be the brighter day this weekend. The first few days of December, starting Tuesday, will feature a chilly weather pattern because we’ll see cold easterly wind coming out of the Gorge. This is the weather pattern that nails the west end of the Gorge and eastern metro suburbs with strong wind. The benefit is that it promises lots of sunshine Tuesday afternoon and beyond.
There’s no sign of stormy weather or lowland snow/ice through the first week of December. It’ll be drier than normal.