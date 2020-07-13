Monday, July 13th, 2:40 P.M.
It’s a beautiful day across the Portland metro area with sunny skies and temps in the 70s this afternoon.
We have some really calm, typical mid-July weather the next 7 days. The next two days will bring more sunshine from start to finish and high temps in the mid 80s.
Thursday through Saturday will be a bit cooler as we bring in more onshore flow. That means more morning clouds will push inland those days with cooler, but still comfortable afternoon high temps.
Models are hinting a much hotter weather early next work week. Temps will likely soar into the 90s by Monday.