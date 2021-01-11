Wednesday, January 13th, 4:20 A.M.
Any lingering showers this morning will end and give way to partly cloudy skies and a high of 54 degrees. Fog is likely tomorrow morning, then partly cloudy, high of 52. Friday we may see a few scattered showers, especially early, then some sun breaks and a high of 50. Morning fog and afternoon sun breaks on Saturday, high of 48. A couple of showers on Sunday, high of 50. Highs Monday and Tuesday in the upper 40s with a cloud sun mix and a possible shower on Tuesday.