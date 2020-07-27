Good morning!
It’s a cool and quiet start to our Tuesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A few showers are still working their way through northeast Oregon early this morning, but should wind down by sunrise. It has been quite hot the past couple of days around the Portland/Vancouver Metro area with back to back 100 degree readings at Portland International Airport. Expect a slightly cooler day today. Some brief morning cloud cover will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 across the interior valleys. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected east of the Cascades later today. Most of central and eastern Oregon are under a Red Flag Warning due to lightning potential and elevated fire danger.
Between Wednesday and Thursday, highs are forecast to jump back into the low to mid 90s for the central and northern Willamette Valley. Hot afternoons will lead to fairly warm overnight conditions. Temps will struggle to drop below the 60s for much of the metro area.
By the end of the week and this weekend, onshore flow will strengthen. Expect to see more of a marine layer during the morning, and cooler afternoon temps. Highs should be in the low to mid 80s between Friday and Monday.
Have a great Tuesday!