It’s been another unusually cool and very smoky day in the western valleys of Oregon and SW Washington. A sharp “inversion” means cool ocean air is trapped under the thick smoke layer overhead. But lots of smoke is also stuck down in the cool air with us. Basically much of the region is stuck in a thick smoke layer.
Models say we get a bit of westerly wind tomorrow afternoon/evening which may improve the situation just a little, otherwise Sunday will be another smoky day. But then a much better push of that fresh Pacific air means a return to more typical “smoky/hazy” conditions for Monday as we get some cloud cover as well. Air quality should be much better Monday than tomorrow.
A weather system moves into the region Tuesday and we expect some showers. That should finally settle the dust after about three weeks without rain. Another round of showers is likely the end of next week.
The wildfires in the Cascades will remain there and keep burning into solid fall rains arrive, sometime in the next four weeks. There is no additional threat to any lowland locations at this time.