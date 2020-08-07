Good morning!
It’s turning out to be another cloudy start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A weak front is sliding through the region. Since we are along the tail end of this system, we’re mostly just dealing with clouds versus showery conditions. However, patchy drizzle will be possible through about mid morning. The best chance for those light showers will be along the northern Oregon Coast, the Coast Range and points to the north. The farther south you’re located, the drier and sunnier it will be. Clouds will gradually clear out like Thursday, and temperatures should climb into the mid to upper 70s around the metro area.
Expect to see less cloud cover Sunday morning as high pressure settles in. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s during the afternoon. Monday looks like it will be the warmest day over the next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It’s possible we get near 90 degrees in the central Willamette Valley.
Temperatures will cool down a bit as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll find ourselves stuck between weak low pressure systems to our north, and high pressure to our south. Frankly, this puts us in a position for awesome weather. Highs should range between the upper 70s and low 80s through the end of the workweek. I can’t rule out a few showers around Thursday or Friday. Generally though, the forecast looks pretty dry.
Happy Saturday!