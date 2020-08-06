Good morning!
The cold front that passed through on Thursday brought much-needed rain and a slightly cooler air mass to the region. Most of us in the metro area are kicking off our Friday with temperatures in the 50s. I’m even spotting a few outlying locations in the 40s. Expect some morning clouds to surge inland, but gradually clearing out by mid to late morning. High temperatures will climb into the 70s around the metro area, and the 60s along the coast. You can’t ask for better weather in early August!
A weak system will pass to the north of us on Saturday. It’s possible we’ll observe some patchy drizzle along the northern Oregon / southern Washington coast. Clouds may linger a bit longer inland compared to today. Due to that, afternoon temperatures may only top out in the mid 70s across the northern Willamette Valley.
High pressure looks like it will build in as we wrap up the weekend and start our next workweek. This should help bump temperatures back into the mid to upper 80s. I hardly see any rainfall in the forecast, and I’m not seeing any extreme heat either.
Happy Friday!