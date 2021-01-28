Friday, January 29th, 3:00 A.M.
Good morning!
Isolated showers are diminishing across the metro area. Low clouds and fog will be the main story this morning, affecting visibility in parts of the valleys. Low clouds will gradually lift around lunchtime, but mid to high level clouds will start to build over the region. Expect a mainly dry but a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures maxing out in the mid to upper 40s. Rain will return tonight as a cold front slides through the region.
The aforementioned cold front looks like it will stall somewhere over northwest Oregon and southwest Washington Saturday. This front will be the focal point for showers, which will be on and off throughout the day. Another cold front will move in from the northwest Saturday night. This front will interact with a weak atmospheric river as we head into Sunday. Expect wet days both Sunday and Monday, along with mild temperatures. Highs will climb closer to 50 degrees, with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Our freezing level will be in the ballpark of 4,000 feet. It’s possible it rises as high as 5,000 ft. Overall, don’t expect as many impacts as our mid January atmospheric river event. This system will bring about 2 inches of rain to the coast and up to an inch of rain to the interior valleys.
Scattered showers will continue into Tuesday. Slowly but surely, a ridge of high pressure will build in from the west. This system will dry us out and cool us down a bit between late Tuesday and Thursday.
Have a great Friday!