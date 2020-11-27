Sunday, November 29th, 5:00 P.M.
Today's weather was a spectacular ending to the four day Thanksgiving Weekend. A gusty and dry east wind blowing out of the Gorge kept fog and clouds out of most of the metro area. Yet just south of Portland all the way down to Albany was socked in gray skies and fog the entire day! This happens in winter, especially December & January. That easterly wind is dying down so we might see areas of fog/clouds redevelop in the metro area before midnight.
We’ve got one weather system headed into the Pacific Northwest in the next week, and it arrives tonight. Rain moves into western Oregon and SW Washington soon after midnight, but most of it will be gone by 9am or so. We’ll see increasing sunshine and mainly dry weather the 2nd half of tomorrow. After morning fog Tuesday, it’s on to lots of sunshine the first few days of December as the dry east wind takes over again.
The 2nd half of this week features strong high pressure overhead. That’ll give us a very strong east wind in the eastern suburbs and Gorge. Away from the Gorge it’ll be warming up a bit along the coastline and in the Cascades with abundant sunshine.
There’s no sign of a stormy weather pattern or lowland snow/ice in the next 10 days.