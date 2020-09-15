Wednesday, September 16th, 4:15 A.M.
Foggy, smoky conditions continue this morning, with very poor air quality. There is an Air Quality Advisory for most of the state until at least noon Thursday.
With smoky conditions, today we will warm it up to 78 degrees. Smoke again tomorrow morning, but by late afternoon to evening we should get some pretty good showers passing though after warming to 75 degrees. Showers Friday into Saturday morning with highs both days only reaching 68 degrees. We start the first 3 days of next week with partly cloud to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.