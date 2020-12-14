Monday, December 14th, 4:00 P.M.
It’s been a fairly dry day across the region, aside from a few sprinkles out along the coast. Tonight will stay dry, but rain develops late tonight and early tomorrow morning. It will begin as steady rain, and then taper off a bit by afternoon. Showers will be more scattered toward the second half of the day tomorrow. Wednesday will be pretty wet. It may start off dry with mostly cloudy skies in the morning, and then the rain will move in by midday, and steady rain will be with us for most of the afternoon, and for the evening commute. We’re back to scattered showers Thursday, and then Friday may be briefly dry in the AM, but more rain moves in by the evening.
All in all, the weather is wet for multiple days this week, with plenty of opportunities for mountain snow. Snow levels will climb a little bit tomorrow morning, and then drop to pass level by tomorrow afternoon. By Friday afternoon, they’ll jump to above 5,000 feet. Temperatures will stay mild this weekend here in the Willamette Valley. It looks pretty wet with another system moving in for the weekend. No big storm systems headed inland for us for the next 7-10 days.