Wednesday, February 17th, 5:00 P.M. 

It’s been another mild day across the region.  We made it to around 50 degrees today, plus it was dry!  We stay dry tonight and do not expect any freezing. 

A wet weather system moves inland tomorrow morning so it’ll be turning wet during the commute.  Then a breezy east wind plus all-day rain keeps temperatures around 40 degrees…a chilly Thursday!  There should be 1-3” snow in the Columbia River Gorge tomorrow afternoon.

In general we remain wet the next week or so, with temperatures remaining near normal.  I don’t expect a soaking rain Friday or Saturday, but Sunday/Monday WILL be soakers.

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you