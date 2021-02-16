Wednesday, February 17th, 5:00 P.M.
It’s been another mild day across the region. We made it to around 50 degrees today, plus it was dry! We stay dry tonight and do not expect any freezing.
A wet weather system moves inland tomorrow morning so it’ll be turning wet during the commute. Then a breezy east wind plus all-day rain keeps temperatures around 40 degrees…a chilly Thursday! There should be 1-3” snow in the Columbia River Gorge tomorrow afternoon.
In general we remain wet the next week or so, with temperatures remaining near normal. I don’t expect a soaking rain Friday or Saturday, but Sunday/Monday WILL be soakers.