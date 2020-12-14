Wednesday, December 16th, 4:15 P.M.
Well it was a very rainy day today. Rain arrived just around 11a and has consistent and steady all afternoon. We’ve seen pockets of heavy and steady rain in a lot of communities all day today, with spots picking up anywhere between a quarter of an inch of rain to about a half an inch. More showers will linger through the next several hours. Scattered showers linger and then we’re back to a rainy start on Thursday morning. Expect a rainy start to the day tomorrow, and a lot of improvement as the day progresses. A few isolated showers will be around by midday, and then we could even get a few sunbreaks by late afternoon! So tomorrow will not be as wet or gloomy as today. We will dry out tomorrow night, and then by Friday morning we are dry, but cloudy. We’ll see showers by mid-morning or so on Friday, and it’ll be a wet second half of the day.
For the weekend, we will be mild and fairly cloudy with plenty of rain. Saturday’s rain looks fairly light and by Sunday we will be a little drier likely by Sunday afternoon. Lots of rain chances through the next 6 days. As far as snow goes, it will be colder and snowier up on Mt. Hood for Thursday. We’ll see anywhere between 4-8’’ of new snow. Roads will be snowy tomorrow, and then the snow level will climb for the weekend. We will be on the warmer side of the storm, so that means rain or a rain/snow mix for spots on the mountain.
As Christmas approaches, it looks like we could be dry for a few days ahead of the holiday on Tuesday and Wednesday.