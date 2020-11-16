Tuesday, November 17th, 3:00 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s a nice a dry start to our Tuesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Many of us inland will have a dry commute if we take off early enough. Sometime between 7-9am, rain will be spreading inland. The rain will be associated with a deepening low pressure system offshore of Oregon, which is expected to bring rather gusty wind to the coast today. A High Wind Warning is in effect from 7am – 3pm for our coastal communities, where wind gusts will range between 55-75 mph. We will also deal with breezy to gusty wind inland, but certainly not as strong as the coast. Expect gusts in the interior valleys to range between 30-45 mph. Scattered showers will continue throughout the day, and an isolated storm can’t be ruled out along the coast. Our snow level will go from about 7,000 ft. this morning to about 4,500 ft. tonight. Minor snow accumulations will occur around the ski resorts, but that will likely happen during the latter portion of the day.
We are also expecting frequent showers on Wednesday. Thanks to a lower snow level, about 3-8” of new snow will accumulate at and above the mountain passes. There’s a better shot that we see hail showers on Wednesday due to colder air aloft, and isolated thunderstorms will be possible from the coast to the interior valleys.
A few showers will likely carry into Thursday and possibly the early morning hours Friday, but most of Friday and Saturday should feature dry conditions. Our next chance for widespread rain and mountain snow will arrive sometime on Sunday (will nail out those details in the next day or so).
Have a great Tuesday!