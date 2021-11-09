Tuesday, Nov. 9th, 4:00 A.M.
We have scattered showers and breezy conditions this morning, look for occasional showers and possible sun breaks this afternoon, high 52. Tomorrow starts off dry, then rain returns in the afternoon to evening, high 54. A pretty good soaker expected Thursday and Friday, highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers will taper off by Saturday, high 60. Partly sunny on Sunday, high 57. Scattered showers return on Monday, high 55.
The coast will see rain and breezy weather today, highs in the mid 50s. The valley, off and on showers, breezy, highs in the low to mid 50s. The gorge, rain showers at times, highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Mt. Hood area, rain to snow above 3,500', 3-6 inches possible, high 44 in Welches, 40 at the pass and 32 at Timberline. Central and eastern Oregon, windy with rain to snow showers early, then some sunbreaks, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.