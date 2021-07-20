Tuesday, July 20th, 4:15 P.M.
Clouds this morning made for a cooler, but refreshing start to the day. Lows bottomed out in the 60s this morning. It’s been a very comfortable day with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s/low 80s this afternoon. Any cloud cover this morning has mixed out and it’s been a mostly sunny day from the coast to the Cascades. We even saw a few sprinkles this morning in the metro – very limited though.
Tomorrow will be the same as today. Patchy drizzle is possible at the coast in the morning, and then will turn mostly sunny during the afternoon. We’ll see clouds tomorrow morning in the metro, and then the afternoon hours will be sunny, just like today. Highs tomorrow will be cooler as well. Expect highs to be right around 80 degrees or so.
Our stable weather pattern continues. Mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures continue. Warmest day will be Saturday, with highs close to 90.