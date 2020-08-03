After some brief morning cloud cover, we are back to the sunshine across the Portland metro area. Highs today will top out in the low to mid 80s!
The next two days will bring very similar conditions with quick morning clouds, followed by sunny skies. Highs will be a bit warmer, in the mid 80s.
The next chance for rain will be Thursday. It’s our only chance for rain in the next 7-10 days. We don’t expect it to be a soaker with under 0.10” in most places, but it will wet the ground. Best chance for showers will be in the morning. Thursday will also be our coolest day of the next week with highs in the low 70s.
Beyond that, we warm up again in time for next weekend with mostly sunny skies.