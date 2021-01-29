Saturday, January 30th, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
Scattered showers are working their way through the region as a weak frontal boundary stalls over the West Coast. Showers will be on and off today, but temperatures should gradually climb into the upper 40s. A secondary cold front will move in tonight and early Sunday. This system also looks like it will stall over western Oregon and southwest Washington. As it stalls, an atmospheric river of light to moderate strength will send moisture over the top of the front, enhancing rainfall across our region and ushering in mild air. Expect both Sunday and Monday to be quite wet with high temperatures climbing to about 50 degrees. Overnight lows will only be dropping into the low to mid 40s. This will translate to about 4,000-5,000 ft. snow levels in the northern Oregon and southern Washington Cascades. Above the passes, we could pick up 1-2 feet of new snow by late Monday. Rainfall will be pretty impressive in the lowlands. Between today and Monday evening, the coast could pick up 2-3+ inches of rain. The interior valleys will probably receive about 1-2 inches.
A steady rain will transition to scattered showers Tuesday, and temperatures will slowly trend back into the 40s (with overnight lows in the 30s). High pressure will begin to build over the eastern Pacific and West Coast as well. Over the past couple of days, our computer models were suggesting that this system would bring several dry days to areas west of the Cascades. That doesn’t look like a sure thing anymore. Weak systems, or shortwaves, will potentially slide over the top of the ridge, keeping a chance of showers in the forecast. By next weekend, it’s possible we start to see much lower snow levels too.
Stay safe on our area roads this weekend. It’s going to be very wet out there.
Have a great Saturday!