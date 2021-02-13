Saturday, February 13th, 8:30 P.M.
Scattered showers are still falling around the area. It’s been a mix of snow and ice pellets. Maybe some freezing rain too.
Light mixed precipitation continues tonight through tomorrow morning throughout the region. In the Portland metro area it could be snow or freezing rain through sunrise. We are getting the typical showers between organized weather systems.
The entire metro area stays frozen tonight. Typically the showers putting down a fresh swath of light snow or a bit of freezing rain glazing would be a HUGE deal; but everything is covered in snow or ice already. Adding another inch or two of snow shouldn’t change things much.
Another slug of steadier precipitation comes through midday/afternoon tomorrow. BUT, at this point it’s warmed overhead so we’re into liquid precipitation only. Temperatures rise into low-mid 30s metro area (away from Gorge) and that means we shouldn’t see additional icing of roads tomorrow. In fact light rain showers will help melt things a bit. Tomorrow afternoon a southerly wind pushes up to the south edge of metro. Everyone in a line from Newberg to Wilsonville to Molalla and south should see temperatures jump into the 40s. We stay between 30-37 in the rest of metro.
Tomorrow night one last slug of steady rain comes inland. The last “holdout” of sub-freezing air will be east of I-205 and near the Columbia River from the airport to mouth of the Gorge. These areas (Troutdale, Gresham, East Portland) will see significant ice glazing tomorrow afternoon and night. Possibly up in the West Hills as well…maybe. I think the rest of the metro area will sit at 32-35 degrees tomorrow night which means no additional icing.
Finally, a mild southerly wind pushes through the ENTIRE metro area by sunrise Monday. We will immediately jump into the low-mid 40s at that point…MONDAY IS THE BIG MELT DAY. West wind pushes through the Gorge Monday as well, but midday/PM