Sunday, January 31st, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
We’ve entered another wet weather pattern! Scattered showers are working their way through the region early this morning, but a slow-moving cold front should bring a steadier rain by the mid-morning. We’re expecting both today and tomorrow to be quite wet across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington with high temperatures in the low 50s. Between today and Monday, the coast is forecast to pick up 1.5-2.5” of rain, while the interior valleys can expect 0.5-1.5”. Due to the mild nature of this atmospheric river, our freezing level should be hovering between 4,500-5,500+ feet. Monday afternoon and evening is when the freezing level should drop back down to about 4,000 feet. By Tuesday morning, a transition to scattered showers should occur with a freezing level closer to 3,000-3,500 feet. Elevations above 5,000 feet will pick up an additional 10-20” of snow through Tuesday. At pass level, we’re looking at about 4-8” of snow.
Our computer models have been flip-flopping a bit on the forecast between mid to late week. I’m confident that a ridge of high pressure will re-establish itself over the eastern Pacific and portions of the West Coast. However, the position of the ridge will dictate whether our conditions will be cold and wet, or simply cool and dry. As of now, I see a chance for showers Wednesday morning, with drier time Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. We could be looking at another round of showers Thursday afternoon and evening before a couple of dry days take place Friday and Saturday.
There’s no threat for low elevation snow or big wind events for the next week or so.
Have a great Sunday!